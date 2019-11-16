Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is tall, this much we know.

But just how tall is the Boston Celtics’ two-way center? He originally was listed at 7-foot-7 at the NBA combine, but then an official NBA measurement had him at 7-foot-5.

So just how tall is Fall? He chimed in Thursday when “NBA 2K20” tweeted he shrunk, going from 7-foot-6 to 7-foot-5.

Regardless, that’s still ridiculously tall.

Fall enjoyed a big night with the Maine Red Claws on Friday during their home opener with two massive blocks to go along with a double-double.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images