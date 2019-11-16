Tacko Fall is tall, this much we know.
But just how tall is the Boston Celtics’ two-way center? He originally was listed at 7-foot-7 at the NBA combine, but then an official NBA measurement had him at 7-foot-5.
So just how tall is Fall? He chimed in Thursday when “NBA 2K20” tweeted he shrunk, going from 7-foot-6 to 7-foot-5.
I’m 7’6 though https://t.co/JlAbWjsvKZ
— Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) November 14, 2019
Regardless, that’s still ridiculously tall.
Fall enjoyed a big night with the Maine Red Claws on Friday during their home opener with two massive blocks to go along with a double-double.
