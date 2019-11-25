Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker gave the Boston Celtics and their fans quite a scare Friday night when he was stretchered off the court after colliding head-first into teammate Semi Ojeleye.

And while he is listed as “doubtful” for Monday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings with a neck sprain, Walker appears to be in much better shape than first believed.

“It didn’t end up near as bad as any of us thought,” head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after Sunday’s practice at Auerbach Center, via NBC Sports Boston.

As far as Stevens knows, Walker isn’t even in concussion protocol.

“He’s been good. He feels good. (It’s) kind of a minor miracle based on what we saw the other day. But the strain is real, and he’s got some soreness in his back and neck. That’s it.”

So, is there any chance he plays against Kings? The answer may surprise you.

“Yeah, but I’d say doubtful,” Stevens said. “I think doubtful is appropriate.”

Walker still is being monitored in case any issues arise. He’s expected to address the media prior to Monday’s game, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports