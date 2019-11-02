Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown grabbed the attention of Boston Celtics fans everywhere when he parted ways with his flat top prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, and now Carsen Edwards has gone the same route.

Edwards said goodbye to his dreadlocks Saturday afternoon, as revealed on Twitter by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

Check it out:

Carsen pulled a Jaylen. No more dreads! pic.twitter.com/qgLnr3XgQP — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 2, 2019

Edwards likely wanted a change due to his slow start. The second-round pick is averaging four points in four games thus far, shooting just 22.7 percent from the floor. Hopefully for Edwards, the makeover comes with some needed buckets.

We don’t think the change will be met with much applause, however, as Celtics fans seemed to be supporters of the dreads.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images