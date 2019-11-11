Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Enes Kanter era is set to enter its 26th illustrious minute.

That’s what the Boston Celtics hope is just the next step toward regular, productive playing time starting Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, after the big man told reporters he had been cleared to play.

“They just cleared me,” Kanter said, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. “So I’m good to go (Monday).”

Kanter has not played since the season opener, when he logged 25 minutes in the Celtics’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Before suffering what was called a knee contusion, Kanter provided a glimpse of the post presence he could provide Boston with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Celtics have weathered Kanter’s absence well, winning seven in a row entering Monday’s game. They could use a bit of his offense, however, after losing forward Gordon Hayward to a broken hand in Saturday’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images