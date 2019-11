Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics had a strong start to their season despite losing their first game.

Boston went on to win its next 10 games before ending the streak Sunday in heartbreaking fashion against the Sacramento Kings. But the C’s went on this streak while dealing with injuries to Gordon Hayward, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams.

To see some impressive stats from the 10-game streak, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.