BOSTON — Gordon Hayward is on the mend and seems pretty optimistic about his recovery from surgery to repair the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

The Celtics forward spoke for the first time since his surgery Wednesday ahead of Boston’s game against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. And although the injury certainly is “frustrating,” it’s nothing compared to his gruesome ankle/leg injury suffered in 2017.

“It’s frustrating there’s no doubt about it,” Hayward said. “Felt like we were building some good momentum as a team. … With all things considered it’s not that bad and should be healed up pretty nicely pretty soon.”

Hayward said a plate and pin were inserted into his hand during the procedure. He’s also in a splint, not a cast, which his daughters had a hand in decorating.

“It’s some of my favorite things,” he said. “Puppies, unicorns, rainbows. They were pretty adamant about some of the colors they picked. I guess an artist is going to be an artist.”

Some good news, though, is that Hayward expects to “move on” from it next week.

“I think Friday I’ll be able to clean the dressing and kind of move on from some of the initial parts of it.”

He said he’s able to take it off and do his exercises while he recovers.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images