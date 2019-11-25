Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward is making some great progress from his broken hand.

The Celtics forward underwent successful surgery and is on track to miss six weeks. He began shooting after Boston’s practice Sunday and all signs point to him returning for the C’s Christmas Day game against the Toronto Raptors.

But Hayward revealed how something he truly enjoys doing helped “serve as rehab” after his surgery. No, it wasn’t any kind of physical therapy exercise. It was video games.

As you probably know, the 29-year-old is an avid gamer. And it appears the games helped “keep his fingers moving,” according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Important Gordon Hayward update: Hayward was able to continue gaming after the injury and said it actually served as rehab to keep his fingers moving. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) November 24, 2019

And people say video games are bad.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images