Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Celtics will be a bit shorthanded come Wednesday night.

Boston, already without Gordon Hayward due to a fractured hand, also will be without the services of Robert Williams (ankle) and Daniel Theis (sprained finger). Javonte Green (hip) will be available.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. Washington: Javonte Green (sore right hip) – AVAILABLE

Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Daniel Theis (sprained little finger, right hand) – OUT

Robert Williams (sore right ankle) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 13, 2019

Head coach Brad Stevens said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards the injury to Williams was something he “found out about” an hour prior to his pregame press conference. Stevens noted Williams contacted the team trainers earlier Wednesday. And with the center position slim, Stevens noted Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirer and Grant Williams will be called upon.

But it sounds as if Poirer and Grant Williams will take on the brunt of the minutes, as Stevens said Kanter “won’t get close to 30” minutes, despite not being on a minutes restriction after suffering a knee contusion in Boston’s season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tip-off at TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images