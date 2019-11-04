As the Celtics gear up for Tuesday’s contest against the Cavaliers, there’s a bit of movement on Boston’s injury report.
Jaylen Brown (illness) did not travel to Cleveland with the C’s on Monday, according to the team. Brad Stevens hopes Brown will be able to join the team “later in the road trip.”
Stevens told reporters Monday that Brown still is coping with the effects of his recent illness on top of an infection, per The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang, although no further details were released. The 23-year-old potentially could join the team in Charlotte or San Antonio, however.
Meanwhile, Enes Kanter (knee) is “feeling good” following Monday’s practice and hopes to play in Cleveland, per the team.
“I think I’m ready,” Kater said Monday, according to Boston.com.
Tip-off for Tuesday’s contest at Quicken Loans Arena is slated for 7 p.m. ET.
