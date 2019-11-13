Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just as the Celtics’ injury report began to shrink, two more names were added to the list.

But Boston still remains in relatively good shape as it prepares for its next opponent, the Washington Wizards.

Despite a sore right hip, Javonte Green is probable ahead of Wednesday’s game at TD Garden, according to the team.

Daniel Theis, meanwhile, is doubtful after spraining the little finger on his right hand early in Monday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Gordon Hayward remains out after having surgery on his broken left hand Monday. He’s expected to be out for six weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington: Javonte Green (sore right hip) – PROBABLE

Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Daniel Theis (sprained little finger, right hand) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 12, 2019

Green has been seeing extra minutes following Hayward’s hand injury, earning nine points, two rebounds and as many steals in the C’s 116-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. He’s racked up 27 points in 41 minutes on the court in the three games since Hayward’s injury.

Theis took over for Enes Kanter after the center bruised his knee on Opening Night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Now that Kanter’s back, Theis finds himself on the injury report. Luckily, his hand injury isn’t nearly as serious as Hayward’s.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images