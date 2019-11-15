Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics kick off a five-game road trip Friday against the Golden State Warriors, and they may gain two big bodies back from injury along the way.

The Celtics announced Thursday that Daniel Theis (sprained right little finger) and Robert Williams (sore right ankle) are questionable to play in Game 1 of the five-game stretch. Gordon Hayward remains out while recovering from surgery on his broken left hand and still is expected to be out several weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Golden State: Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) – OUT

Daniel Theis (sprained little finger, right hand) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (sore right ankle) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 15, 2019

The Warriors have been battling the injury bug big time this season, with big names like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney sidelined with various ailments. So the Celtics won’t be facing the starting lineup they’re used to seeing from Golden State come Friday night.

Tip-off at Chase Center is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images