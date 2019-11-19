Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics returned to their winning ways Monday nightwith a monster 99-85 victory over the Suns in Phoenix.

But the win was bittersweet, as the injury bug bit Boston once again.

Marcus Smart limped off the court early in the fourth quarter after appearing to roll his ankle while attempting to guard Suns guard Devin Booker at the rim. He was quickly ruled out with a right ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will not return to tonight’s game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2019

Luckily for Boston, head coach Brad Stevens doesn’t think the injury is all that serious.

“Not swollen, not swollen badly,” Stevens said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “They’re going to check it in the morning and determine if he’s available, if he looks like he’ll be available on Wednesday. Doesn’t sound too bad.”

Brad Stevens gives update on severity of Marcus Smart ankle injury pic.twitter.com/NS7veVrZBv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2019

Smart seemed optimistic, as well. In fact, he believes he’d be good to play Tuesday if that’s when the Celtics played next.

“(My) ankle’s okay,” Smart said. “It wasn’t a lot of swelling, it was minimal swelling for it. I’m able to walk, I’m able to still shift and plant and move side to side, so that’s good. Just re-irritated the exact same ankle that I was coming back from in the exact same spot. But everything’s okay. I should be fine to play the rest of this road trip.

“… If there was a game tomorrow, I definitely would have played for sure. But we’d rather be safe than sorry and because it’s so early in the season, we don’t want to risk anything. We’ve got a day off, use it get the treatment I need and be ready for the next game.”

Marcus Smart says his ankle is okay 🙏 (presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA) pic.twitter.com/KJIPFh3h0w — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2019

The Celtics could really use a healthy Smart come Wednesday when they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles. And at this point, it sounds like they may luck out.

Here are some more notes from Monday’s Celtics-Suns game:

— Jayson Tatum was on fire Monday night.

The 21-year-old earned his second double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds against the Suns. Those 26 points account for his highest scoring output during a double-double effort in his NBA career, according to Celtics Stats.

26 points also represents Tatum's highest scoring output in a double-double effort in his NBA career https://t.co/5vV13hm0zf — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 19, 2019

— Brad Wanamaker also had one heck of a night.

The 30-year-old scored 10 points for the 13th time this season, matching his total through 36 games during his rookie season in 2018-19, according to Celtics Stats.

Brad Wanamaker has secured his third 10-point game in 13 contests this season That matches his total in 36 games played as a rookie in 2018-19 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 19, 2019

— He didn’t score a single point, but Daniel Theis still played a key role in the Celtics’ victory.

Theis notched an impressive 11 rebounds in 27 minutes against the Suns. He’s earned 10-plus boards in his last two games, a career high.

Daniel Theis 10-rebound games in 2019-20: First nine contests played: 0

Last two contests played: 2 *His two straight games of 10+ boards matches his career high — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 19, 2019

— Once again, the Celtics defense paid off once again.

Boston held Phoenix to just 85 points, allowing the Suns to score no more than 23 in a quarter. That’s the least amount of points scored by any opponent against the Celtics this season.

FINAL: Boston 99, Phoenix 85 85 points allowed represents the lowest scoring output by any Celtics' opponent this season (87, 11/7 at CHA) pic.twitter.com/Mb2m520HU7 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) November 19, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images