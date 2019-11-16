Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not many people saw it coming, but through 11 games, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA.

After dropping their opening-night matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics have ripped off 10 consecutive wins, with the penultimate victory coming Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. Things certainly did not go Boston’s way for the majority of Friday’s win, but they showcased their toughness by battling back, just as they have so many times already this season. At the forefront of the latest edition was Kemba Walker.

Walker couldn’t buy a bucket for three quarters at Chase Center. Entering the final frame, the All-NBA point guard was 1-for-11 from the floor, seemingly struggling in all aspects of his offensive game. But he didn’t bat an eye and kept trucking along, even when he and his teammates were staring a late five-point deficit in the face.

Walker ultimately went 5-for-18 in the fourth quarter, posting 14 points down the stretch to lead Boston back and complete the win. It’s that kind of perseverance that the Celtics were missing last season. And despite less talent on paper this season, the cohesion starts with resilience and toughness, something Walker exemplified Friday night.

This might sound dramatic considering Boston’s opponent was the injury-plagued Warriors, but it’s wins like this, especially when kicking off a road trip, that go a long way.

Call it whatever you want. Toughness, resolve, tenacity — whichever term you see fit. But whatever it is, the Celtics have it, and it’s paying dividends so far this season.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Celtics-Warriors game:

— Jaylen Brown has been tremendous for the Celtics of late, and that continued Friday night. Brown finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 9-of-17 shooting, while going three-for-three from deep in the third quarter to keep the Celtics in this one.

Brown now has four straight games of 20-plus points. Nearly one month ago, people were questioning if the team should extend his rookie contract. A few more stretches like this, and he will have won over all corners of the fanbase.

— Marcus Smart hit five 3-pointers Friday, pushing his shooting clip from deep to 40.7 percent.

His hustle plays and defensive prowess have been huge as usual, but considering Gordon Hayward’s injury, Smart’s improved 3-point shooting is a huge bonus.

— Robert Williams did not see a ton of action late in this one, which Brad Stevens says was an injury-related issue.

Williams was on Boston’s injury report heading into this one, and Stevens told reporters following the game that it was his ankle that kept him on the bench down the stretch, per MassLive’s John Karalis.

Brad Stevens says Robert Williams didn't return because his ankle was bothering him — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) November 16, 2019

— Boston’s 10-game winning streak is the team’s longest since the 2007-08 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images