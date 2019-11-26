Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics squared off against the Sacramento Kings for the second time this season, and the result of Monday’s game was much different than the first.

Boston eked out a 103-102 win at TD Garden, including an especially clutch performance in the final moments from Marcus Smart. The guard came up with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and five steals against the Kings and played a key role in the one-point victory.

3⃣6⃣ w/ the assist

0⃣ gets two pic.twitter.com/DiwMr4k60C — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

Okay then Marcus 👀 pic.twitter.com/bcWMfmdAuA — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2019

MARCUS SMART MAKING BIG PLAYS pic.twitter.com/3PZhy0Dtie — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2019

Seconds after the final buzzer, however, Smart was seen jogging down the tunnel toward the locker room with the team trainer while clutching his left hand.

Marcus Smart ran off at the end of the game after jamming his left finger. He explained that he actually reaggravated it after having the same issue at Team USA He'll have it re-evaluated tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aHsHLnPYwS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

After the game, Smart was seen with black tape wrapped around at least two of the fingers on his left hand. He told reporters he reaggravated an old injury he sustained while playing for Team USA during the FIBA World Cup this summer in China.

“Yeah just jammed my knuckle on my left (hand), on my ring finger,” smart said, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “(It’s) something that’s kind of been bothering me since the USA trip.”

In fact, he reaggravated the injury twice Monday night, including on the last play of the game.

But have no fear, Celtics fans. Smart doesn’t seem the least bit worried.

“Everything’s alright,” he said. “Got it compressed, and just going to evaluate it tomorrow and see how it is.”

Marcus Smart on his finger injury pic.twitter.com/cgpxnyxVih — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

Here are some more notes from Monday’s Celtics-Kings game:

— The Celtics’ starting five made a big impact on the results of Monday’s game.

Jaylen Brown (24), Jayson Tatum (20) and Marcus Smart (17) all scored double-figures against the Kings. The trio notched 61 of the team’s 103 points on 50 percent shooting.

Smart also earned a season-high five steals in the contest.

— Tremont Waters’ NBA debut certainly was stellar.

The 21-year-old rookie, who was recalled by the Celtics on Sunday following Kemba Walker’s neck injury, notched seven points, two rebounds and three assists in his first 20 minutes.

Check out some of the highlights, including his first-ever NBA bucket:

Applause for Tremont Waters as he checks into the game for the #Celtics pic.twitter.com/M9iZua6kf7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

Tremont Waters handles 🔥@EnesKanter gets the rebound & one👏 pic.twitter.com/FckoKsnwVn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

Tremont 🌊 hits a 3 off the dribble pic.twitter.com/YPBwhJoQUh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 26, 2019

Waters called the experience “surreal” after the game.

“Kids dream of this moment,” he said, via WBZ-TV’s Scott Sullivan, “and to be able to be in this position to go from the G League — obviously I’m working on my game — to come to the NBA level and to help the team actually get a win definitely feels good. But I’m not satisfied with it. Just got to keep working and everything will definitely play itself out.”

Stevens lauded Waters’ strong effort, noting the C’s “won’t hesitate to play him” in the future.

Brad Stevens praises Tremont Waters for his control of the game summarizing his thoughts as, “we think he’s really good and won’t hesitate to play him.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 26, 2019

Jaylen Brown said the team now calls him “young old head.”

“He came out and played well,” Brown said after the game, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “He makes the right decisions; he’s hard to guard. He was good for us tonight.”

"Young old-head, that's what we call him." – #Celtics Jaylen Brown, referring to Tremont Waters. "He came out and played well. He makes the right decisions; he's hard to guard. He was good for us tonight." — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 26, 2019

— Despite the loss, Buddy Hield had himself quite the night.

The guard went 11-for-21 from beyond the arc Monday night. He’s now the first-ever player to sink 11 3-pointers against the Celtics.

Hield also had the most points scored against the Celtics without making a free throw, the third time he’s done so in 2019.

Not only did he make 11 3's against the Celtics tonight when no one had ever made 10…Buddy Hield for the third consecutive time managed to score the most points ever against Boston without making a free throw. pic.twitter.com/tJvT8ZK6Av — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 26, 2019

Unfortunately for Hield, his 11 3-pointers are tied for the most in a loss in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (twice) is the only other person to do so.

Buddy Hield hit a Kings franchise record 11 threes tonight as part of a career-high 41 points. The Kings still lost. Hield's 11 3-pt FG are tied for the most in a loss in NBA history. The only other player to hit 11 3-pt FG and lose is Stephen Curry, who has done so twice. pic.twitter.com/Mdwwat9YGv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 26, 2019

Hield didn’t mince words after the game.

“I think I felt pissed off,” he said. ” I mean … I was just, like, pissed off because I know we’re better than that. … I did a turnover and they got a layup (in the fourth quarter). Wasn’t playing like myself. ”

— The Celtics welcome the Brooklyn Nets (sans Kyrie Irving) to TD Garden on Wednesday, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images