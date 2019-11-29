Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are in between matchups with the Brooklyn Nets, taking round one by a score of 121-110.

But Thanksgiving falls in the middle of the home-and-home set, which allowed us to get a little taste of some holiday food power rankings, courtesy of the Celtics.

Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown had stuffing at the top of their respective lists, but mac and cheese seemed to take the cake for most popular Thanksgiving dish among the players.

Check out all the responses here:

What's at the top of your Thanksgiving food power rankings? pic.twitter.com/alzmZv7kzx — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 28, 2019

Brooklyn and Boston tip off from Barclays Center on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images