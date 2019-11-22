Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Believe it or not, living in places like Senegal and Florida doesn’t offer many opportunities to experience winter weather.

(We’re looking at you, Tacko Fall.)

The Boston Celtics rookie recently joined Enes Kanter and NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg on “The Enes Kanter Show” to discuss a number of things, including his lack of experience in the cold and snow.

Forsberg asked Fall about his time up in Maine with the Red Claws, which, of course, led to some great answers about the local weather from the fan-favorite.

“Cold,” Fall said with a laugh. “I was going to bed last night. I checked my phone to check the weather app and it was 13 degrees and I’ve never seen that in my life.”

Forsberg then asked if Fall was ready for snow, something the 7-foot-5 big man has never seen before.

“I’m getting ready for it,” Fall said. “I think I would get use to it. I just gotta grind through the first couple days.”

Luckily, L.L. Bean recently hooked Fall up with some top-notch winter gear to prepare him for the brutal New England winter.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images