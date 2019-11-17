The Boston Celtics look to stay red-hot Sunday afternoon in Sacramento.
The 10-1 Celtics will visit the 4-7 Kings in an intriguing east-west matchup. Brad Stevens’ Celtics have won 10 straight since dropping their season opener, while the Kings, despite their record, are a team that should be taken seriously.
Will the Celtics keep the good times rolling? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Kings online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Boston
Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images