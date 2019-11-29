Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics don’t have to wait long to see the Brooklyn Nets again.

After beating the Nets 121-110 on Wednesday at TD Garden, the two sides will meet again Friday, this time at Barclay’s Center.

Kyrie Irving, who didn’t travel to Boston on Wednesday, also will miss Friday’s game. The Celtics will have everyone except Gordon Hayward and Romeo Langford available.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Nets online:

When: Friday, Nov. 29 at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images