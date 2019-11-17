Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics found themselves in their second consecutive west coast battle Sunday afternoon in Sacramento, only this one didn’t bounce their way.

Boston fell to the Kings 100-99 after Marcus Smart’s buzzer-beating floater attempt sat on the rim for what felt like two minutes before falling off as time expired. Jaylen Brown posted 18 points to lead the scoring for the Celtics.

Kemba Walker (15), Jayson Tatum (14), Daniel Theis (14), Semi Ojeleye (11) and Enes Kanter (10) all finished in double figures for Boston.

Buddy Hield led the way for Sacramento with 35 points.

The Celtics fell to 10-2 with the loss, while the Kings moved to 5-7. The loss snaps Boston’s 10-game winning streak.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

DOWN EARLY

The Kings and Celtics weren’t fazed by the early start out of the gate, combining for an initial 10-for-20 shooting clip. Boston eventually fell into their second double-digit deficit in a row, however, thanks to a 12-0 Kings run.

Boston was rather sloppy with the ball, accounting for five first-quarter turnovers. Sacramento took full advantage, taking a 30-18 lead into the second quarter.

Brown led the Celtics with six points and three rebounds after one.

OJELEYE SIGHTING

The Celtics’ depth came out strong in the second, holding the Kings to just two field goals over the first 5:31 of the quarter, which turned a 13-point deficit into a four-point gap rather quickly. Tatum and the bench unit led a 7-0 run to help bring Boston back within striking distance.

Hield continued to pace the Kings, stretching their lead back to 10 just past the midway point of the frame, but Ojeleye’s eight points kept Boston in it offensively. After totaling just five made field goals all season entering Sunday, Ojeleye went three-for-three in the third.

Sacramento held a 50-46 lead at halftime, as the Celtics were bogged down by 13 turnovers and a 29 percent shooting clip from 3-point range.

Ojeleye, Walker and Brown all had eight points at the break, while Hield’s game-high of 16 led the Kings.

BATTLING BACK-AND-FORTH

Boston took a 56-55 lead roughly four minutes into the third, but the two squads would battle back-and-forth from here on out.

Theis gave the Celtics some great minutes Sunday, specifically in the middle of the third frame. His off-ball movement and activity on both ends was key for Boston to stay in this one, and also allowed Walker to make some ridiculous passes like this one:

Kemba with the tap pass to Theis! #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/MhbP181ggu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2019

Ojeleye continued clicking as well, hitting his career-high third 3-pointer of the afternoon.

Boston led 75-71 entering the final frame, led by Brown with 18 points.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

The Kings refused to let the Celtics extend their lead beyond four points through the first half of the fourth quarter, resulting in a battle to the finish similar to Friday’s against the Golden State Warriors.

Boston’s depth came through early in the fourth, with Carsen Edwards and Kanter providing some quality minutes. Kanter was solid inside, but the Kings once again kept the score tight, and a Hield 3-pointer gave them a one-point lead with just under five minutes left.

Tatum finally got going in the game’s final five, hitting a late go-ahead 3-pointer, his first of the afternoon.

BIG 4th quarter buckets from JT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gg1lmE8TN5 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2019

Boston would hold that lead until Hield’s seventh 3-pointer of the afternoon put the Kings up 96-95 with 1:52 left.

Tatum responded with a bucket that resulted in the game’s 21st lead change, giving Boston the upper hand. But back-and-forth they went, as Hield’s 14th field goal of the day made it 98-97 Celtics.

A Theis layup put Boston ahead 99-98 with 52 seconds left, but two free throws gave the Kings a one-point lead late. Smart had a chance to clinch at the buzzer, but his floater sat on the rim and fell off in heartbreaking fashion, giving Sacramento a 100-99 win.

The end of the Celtics-Kings game was brutal for Boston… Buddy kicked it right into the stands 😂 pic.twitter.com/UdXFoJomxt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 17, 2019

PLAY OF THE GAME

What a find from Smart.

UP NEXT

The Celtics head to Phoenix for a Monday night matchup with the Suns to wrap up their second back-to-back of the young season. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Nov 17, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (8) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Carsen Edwards (4) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports