Charlie Coyle is playing at a high level at the moment.

The 27-year-old forward started the 2019-20 season off very slowly for the Boston Bruins with just one point in his first seven games. Coyle seems to have turned things around, however, extending his point streak to five games after recording an assist in the squad’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Coyle has been on fire of late recording six points in his last five games (two goals and four assists). For more on his recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images