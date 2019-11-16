The Bruins rang the horn early Friday night.
Boston traveled to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and 13:48 into the first period Charlie Coyle found the back of the net to give the squad an early 1-0 lead.
The Bruins are riding a four-game losing streak entering Friday night’s clash, including two-straight in a shootout.
For more on Coyle’s first period goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images