The Bruins rang the horn early Friday night.

Boston traveled to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and 13:48 into the first period Charlie Coyle found the back of the net to give the squad an early 1-0 lead.

The Bruins are riding a four-game losing streak entering Friday night’s clash, including two-straight in a shootout.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images