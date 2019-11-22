Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle was playing some of his best hockey entering Thursday night’s contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Boston Bruins forward sported a five-game point streak heading into the team’s clash with the Sabres, but was unable to extend that run. Coyle spent 14:30 minutes on the ice and recorded two shots Thursday, but just couldn’t find his way onto the stat-sheet.

Coyle will look to start a new streak Saturday night when he takes on his former team, the Minnesota Wild. For more on the 27-year-old, check out “Bruins Postgame Final.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images