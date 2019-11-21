Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It only was a matter of time before Chase Winovich and Tom Brady resumed their social-media war.

The two Michigan products traded virtual jabs quite a bit in the preseason, including Brady expressing desire to cut the rookie pass-rusher’s long blond hair. Winovich was back at it Wednesday with a bit of a call-back roast directed at the Patriots quarterback.

After Brady shared a photo from a rainy New England practice coupled with a Yoda quote, Winovich jokingly checked in to make sure the six-time Super Bowl champion was correct in his sourcing.

“You sure this isn’t Shakespeare?” Winovich wrote in the comment section.

For those who don’t remember, Winovich shared an excerpt from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” as part of a motivational Instagram post following a Patriots preseason game. Brady promptly instructed the 24-year-old to focus less on the classic literature and instead study his playbook.

All in all, solid execution from the first-year Patriot.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images