Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Winovich has impressed during his rookie campaign thus far with the New England Patriots, and now the edge rusher is attempting to repay someone who helped him get there.

The 2019 third-round selection shared a photo on Twitter on Wednesday with his mother in a car dealership. “I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom,” the caption read.

Check it out:

I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/FY80Lshrzc — Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 21, 2019

Just when New England fans thought they couldn’t love the rookie any more, he finds a way.

Winovich and the Patriots look to take down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images