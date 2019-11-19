David Ortiz has plenty of memories during his time with the Boston Red Sox, to say the least.
From his famous 2013 “this is our (expletive) city” speech after the Boston Marathon bombings, to his grand slam in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series in the same year against the Detroit Tigers, to hitting his 500th career home run … there’s just too many to name.
Monday marked Ortiz’s 44th birthday. He received a heartwarming message from his son on Instagram, Major League Baseball’s official Twitter account got in on the celebrating by posting “Big Papi’s greatest hits.”
Check it out:
Big Papi’s greatest hits. pic.twitter.com/7y146wDoY0
— MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2019
So, what was your favorite moment?
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images