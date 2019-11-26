The Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A Affiliate will move to Worcester come 2021, and now you can take an early look at the place the team eventually will call home.

The Worcester Red Sox, known as the WooSox for short, will play their home games at a new venue named Polar Park. The park currently is being constructed in the heart of Kelley Square and will feature four different entrances, including the main entranceway on Madison Street.

There will be lots for fans (especially locals) to explore both in and outside Polar Park. To see all it will have to offer, check out the video below, via MassLive.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images