It’s surely going to be an interesting offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

After a lackluster season and the firing of Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox look to take another step forward with the recent hiring of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The former Tampa Bay Rays executive is “impressed” by the team’s current group and seems poised to help move the team in the right direction. To hear what he had to say at Major League Baseball’s General Manager Meetings, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.