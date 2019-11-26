The Packers boast a pretty impressive team on paper. But Green Bay now has dropped three straight games, including an embarrassing primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

And Colin Cowherd thinks it’s time to start placing some of the blame on the quarterback.

The FOX Sports 1 talking head said Monday on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” that he’s not buying into any excuses because of how Russell Wilson and Tom Brady handled their wins (with fewer weapons, mind you).

Cowherd laid into Rodgers, saying how the QB needs everything to be “special.”

“You gotta get him a special coach … because Mike McCarthy, even though he won a Super Bowl with Aaron, he’s not special. Even though (Brett) Favre swears by McCarthy, he’s not special,” he said. “So let’s get Aaron Rodgers special. And they do. (Aaron) Jones, running back, is special. Their linebackers … are special. Their coach Matt LeFleur, whizz kid, I’m told is special. And you blow now. Let me guess, it’s your offensive line. … Aaron Rodgers had the ball 35 minutes, passed for 104 yards. Aaron Rodgers had a running game (Sunday) night. Yes, Aaron Rodgers got sacked, (but) Tom Brady won (Sunday) with Julian Edelman, two rookie wide receivers at 42 in a rainstorm.”

But Cowherd was far from done.

“Russell Wilson went on the road (Sunday) and was sacked six times, that’s more than Aaron was sacked. … with a bunch of undrafted rookie wide receivers,” he continued. “Josh Gordon just got to town and Jadaveon Clowney, best teammate, wasn’t there. And Russell Wilson won. Because Russell Wilson wins close games and Russell Wilson wins on the road and Tom Brady wins when he doesn’t have great weapons. Tom Brady would kill for Davante Adams. He was there (Sunday), Aaron. … Don’t tell me that everything has to be perfect for Aaron Rodgers to win.”

Well, he’s certainly not wrong. Brady and the rest of the New England Patriots have had questions surrounding their receiving corps since before the season started. And the team still is finding ways to win and be 10-1 on the season. Meanwhile, Wilson has helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to an impressive 9-2 record.

And while Green Bay is 8-3, it’s time to start placing some of the blame on Rodgers. He has his weapons, he has his time. He’s certainly a Hall-of-Fame-caliber quarterback. But maybe it’s time to place blame where blame is due and stop making excuses for the three straight losses.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images