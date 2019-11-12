Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colin Kaepernick could soon be back in the spotlight.

NFL teams were told Tuesday that the 32-year-old will hold a “private workout” this Saturday in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On-field work and an interview are included in the event, and video of both “will be made available to clubs” afterward.

All clubs reportedly are invited to attend, per Schefter.

We’re sure something notable will come of this. Stay tuned.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images