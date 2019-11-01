Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is a huge AFC contest between two teams looking to remain in the playoff hunt.

The Indianapolis Colts head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers inside Heinz Field on Sunday. The Colts have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year, as they continue to be one of the best teams in football behind quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They moved to 5-2 on the season with a game-winning field goal by Adam Vinatieri, defeating the Denver Broncos 15-13.

The Steelers are coming off a dominant win over the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football,” winning 27-14 over the Fins in a game where James Conner racked up 145 yards on the ground, moving to 3-4 and keeping their playoff hopes afloat.

The Colts look to continue their hot stretch with a win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs Steelers online:

When: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports