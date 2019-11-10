Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “Coming Home,” NESN’s Courtney Cox sits down with Dorchester, Mass. native Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The two talk during one of Hayes’ many visits back to the city of Boston where the sixth-year NHL winger got his start. Cox got an inside look at Hayes’ journey from Dorchester, to Boston College, the New York Rangers and now the Flyers. The 27-year-old comes home Sunday night to face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hayes: Coming Home