Jason Garrett knows the caliber of quarterback his team will be facing this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys coach on Wednesday lauded Tom Brady, saying the New England Patriots signal-caller might be the greatest player in NFL history.

“They’re just really, really good and they’ve been really, really good for, what is it, 20 years now,” Garrett said in a conference call with New England reporters ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium.

“They’re fantastic. Obviously, the quarterback, you can make an argument that he’s the best player that ever walked. What he’s done throughout his career — he productivity, his ability to win with a lot of different teams and a lot of different guys in a lot of different ways. He’s just been remarkable.”

Garrett also had high praise for the man who likely will be protecting Brady’s blind side: second-year left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday.

Injuries have limited Wynn to just five quarters of regular-season football during his Patriots career, but Garrett believes the Pats have something special in the 2018 first-round draft pick.

“(He’s) obviously a really good player,” Garrett said. “Everybody liked him coming out of school, and they took him in the first round for a reason, because he’s a talented guy. You can see that when you watch his tape, both at the college level and then when you see the snaps he’s played in the NFL. He’s big, he’s athletic, he plays the game with a competitive spirit. He’s a good player, and he’s going to be a good player for a long time.”

