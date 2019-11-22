Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s flu season and it appears some members of the Cowboys have been hit with the sickness ahead of Dallas’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., Joe Thomas and Donovan Wilson have been out all week after contracting the flu, linebackers coach Ben Bloom currently has it and Jordan Lewis and Xavier Woods “are recovering from it.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott has not been infected and has taken medicine in hopes to prevent it.

Flu is going around at the Cowboys facility. QB Dak Prescott to took some preventative meds Friday. LB Joe Thomas, S Donovan Wilson have missed all week with. LB coach Ben Bloom has it. LB Justin March had in infection. CB Jordan Lewis and S Xavier Woods are recovering from it. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 22, 2019

Hopefully more players than not received their flu shot.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium between the Cowboys and Patriots is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images