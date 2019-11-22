It’s flu season and it appears some members of the Cowboys have been hit with the sickness ahead of Dallas’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., Joe Thomas and Donovan Wilson have been out all week after contracting the flu, linebackers coach Ben Bloom currently has it and Jordan Lewis and Xavier Woods “are recovering from it.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott has not been infected and has taken medicine in hopes to prevent it.

Hopefully more players than not received their flu shot.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium between the Cowboys and Patriots is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

 

