Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cowboys and Lions find themselves in very different situations heading into their Week 11 matchup.

Detriot (3-5-1) finds itself at the bottom of the NFC North, while Dallas (5-4) is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. A win Sunday at Ford Field could give the Cowboys an edge in their division, while a victory for Detroit would snap its losing streak at two games.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Cowboys-Lions game online:

Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images