The Cowboys and Lions find themselves in very different situations heading into their Week 11 matchup.
Detriot (3-5-1) finds itself at the bottom of the NFC North, while Dallas (5-4) is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. A win Sunday at Ford Field could give the Cowboys an edge in their division, while a victory for Detroit would snap its losing streak at two games.
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Cowboys-Lions game online:
Start Time: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images