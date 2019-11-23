Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool no longer considers visits to Crystal Palace as a trip to the house of horrors.

The teams will face off Saturday at Selhurst Park in a Premier League Round 13 game. Liverpool sits atop the Premier League standings with 34 points after 12 games, while Crystal Palace is in 12th place with 15 points from 12 games.

Liverpool has won its last five games at Selhurst Park in all competitions, a dramatic turnaround from the Reds’ preceding run of visits, in which they failed to win their previous six games on Crystal Palace’s home turf.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson and striker Christian Benteke, both of whom held similar roles for Liverpool during their respective careers, will look to reverse the aforementioned trend Saturday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and defender Andy Robertson are questionable to play due to ankle injuries.

Here’s how to watch Crystal Palace versus Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: No broadcasters will air the game NBCSN; Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Gold

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com