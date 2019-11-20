If you’re looking for a logical take on the Tom Brady-Dak Prescott debate (which apparently is a thing now), Nick Wright probably isn’t the guy you should turn to.

In advance of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, Wright attempted to make the case that Prescott currently can be trusted more than Tom Brady. The “First Things First” co-host has made a habit of knocking Brady throughout the Patriots’ 9-1 start to the 2019 season.

Check this out:

“It has nothing to do with the generational greatness of Tom Brady, it has nothing to do with who is the greatest quarterback of all time, or count the rings, or the Super Bowl appearances,” Wright said. ” … The quarterback who you trust more, this season, this week, has clearly been Dak Prescott.”

OK.

Has Prescott played better this season than Brady? Yes, though he undeniably is surrounded with better weapons. Is he more athletic than this 42-year-old counterpart? Absolutely. Is he more likely to put up gaudy numbers than Brady? Probably.

But Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and probably the most clutch athlete in the history of North American professional sports. There is not a single quarterback you can “trust” more than Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images