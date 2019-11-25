Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Given the struggles of the Patriots offense, Josh McDaniels and Co. might have to get creative to put points on the board. Like, even more creative than the designed Julian Edelman touchdown passes.

Enter: Daniel Saileupumoni Shelton.

New England’s 6-foot-2, 345-pound defensive tackle was inspired Sunday by Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea, who became the heaviest player in NFL history to catch a touchdown pass. And Shelton, who has become an integral piece of the Patriots defense, is itching for the opportunity to catch passes from Tom Brady.

Check out this exchange between Shelton and ESPN’s Mina Kimes:

I’ll be ready when my name is called ✊🏽😎 — Danny Shelton The World Champ (@Danny_Shelton55) November 25, 2019

Hey, crazier things have happened when the Patriots are desperate to score points.

Speaking of points, New England scored just enough Sunday afternoon in its 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images