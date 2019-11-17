Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second-straight night, Charlie Coyle provided a spark for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins forward found the back of the net for the fourth time this season 11:32 into the first period off of assists from Danton Heinen (5) and Charlie McAvoy (5).

Heinen made a great read along the boards to find Coyle right on the door step to tap it in past Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby and put the Bruins on top early. For more on Heinen’s great set-up, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

