David Krejci is on fire at the moment.

The 33-year-old has been essential for the Boston Bruins since returning from injury at the end of October. Since his return, the center has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) including an assist on the squad’s game-winning goal Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Krejci finished plus-two on the night over the course of 19:04 minutes of ice time.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images