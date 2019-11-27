David Krejci is playing some of his best hockey.

The veteran Bruins center was solid in the Boston’s lopsided 8-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre, recording two assists in the win. After the win, the 33-year-old now has recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his last seven games.

Krejci missed time earlier in the season due to injury, but appears to be all the way back and enjoying some of his finest play at the moment. For more on his recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images