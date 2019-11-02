Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An already lethal Boston Bruins offense got even more fire power Tuesday.

Center David Krejci returned from the injured reserve and immediately made an impact by notching his first goal of the season and recording an assist in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

After missing just one game throughout the 2018-19 season, the 33-year-old already has sat out six so far this campaign, but appears to healthy at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images