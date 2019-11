Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak continued his stellar streak Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins winger earned the sixth hat trick of his young career against the Canadiens at Bell Centre, potting all three goals in the first two periods of the contest. He extended his league-lead to an impressive 23 goals in 24 games.

