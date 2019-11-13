David Pastrnak is having an unbelievable season.
The Boston Bruins right winger had his 13-game point streak snapped on Oct. 5 and after a two-game drought, is back on the score sheet. Pastrnak notched his league-leading 16th goal of the 2019-20 season with a nifty shot in the second period of Tuesday night’s matchup withh the Florida Panthers to get the Bruins on the board.
For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images