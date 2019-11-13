Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is having an unbelievable season.

The Boston Bruins right winger had his 13-game point streak snapped on Oct. 5 and after a two-game drought, is back on the score sheet. Pastrnak notched his league-leading 16th goal of the 2019-20 season with a nifty shot in the second period of Tuesday night’s matchup withh the Florida Panthers to get the Bruins on the board.

For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images