Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

That Boston Bruins first line is pretty good.

David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron both helped get the puck away from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and to the stick of Zdeno Chara before it eventually found the back of the net from a Brad Marchand finish.

Marchand continued his stellar season by potting the 14th goal of his season, recording a team leading 36th point to get the Bruins back in the game late in the first period.

For more on the dominance out of the first line, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images