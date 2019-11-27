Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak continues to find creative ways to score the puck.

The 23-year-old notched his league-leading 21st goal of the season on a power play Tuesday night to give the Boston Bruins an early first period lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

To go along with leading the league in total goals so far this season, Pastrnak extended his power play goals lead while recording his 12th of the season. For more on the right winger, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images