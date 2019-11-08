Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is on a torrid pace to begin the 2019-20 NHL season.

The Boston Bruins winger owns the league lead in points (30) and goals (15) through the team’s first 15 games. Pastrnak erupted for four goals against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14, and has shown no signs of slowing down.

But the question is, can he keep this pace going?

“I just want to play the same way,” he said after Thursday’s practice, per the Bruins. “Help the team and now it’s rolling. … It’s going well now. I don’t want it to end, obviously, I want to keep playing well.”

.@pastrnak96 chats with the media about the success of the #NHLBruins power play and leading the league with 15 goals through 15 games: pic.twitter.com/0d8rQkQT0l — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 7, 2019

Pastrnak has joined some elite company during his red-hot start, and looks to continue the trend Friday night when the Bruins visit Detroit to take on the lowly Red Wings.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images