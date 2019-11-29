Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Death, taxes and David Pastrnak goals.

The Boston Bruins winger has been lethal this season and leads the NHL in goals (24) to go along with his 17 assists for 41 points. Pastrnak potted his 24th tally of the season in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Friday, and set David Krejci up perfectly for the OT game-winner for a two-point afternoon at TD Garden.

The 23-year-old will end the month of November on a high note with his second consecutive month of scoring at least 12 goals. And that feat put him in with some pretty elite company.

According to NHL Public Relations, Pastrnak became just the fourth player in the NHL to record 12-plus goals in back-to-back months, joining Wayne Gretzky (1981-82, 1983-84), Mike Bossy (1984-85) and Mario Lemieux (1992-93).

David Pastrnak joined elite company with his second straight 12-goal month to begin the season. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/O1YvOIfSlG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 29, 2019

Pretty impressive.

Pastrnak and the rest of the Bruins squad will look to begin December with a win against their rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday.

