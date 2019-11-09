As if suffering their worst lost of the season wasn’t bad enough, the Boston Bruins were dealt some insult to injury Saturday morning.
In the second period of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, Torey Krug scored on a goal assisted by David Krejci and David Pastrnak. The play extended Pastrnak’s point streak to a whopping 13 games.
However, the NHL change the scoring Saturday morning, now listing Patrice Bergeron as the goal-scorer assisted by Krug and Krejci. Consequently, Pastrnak’s point streak has ended.
Take a look:
As impressive as Pastrnak’s streak was, he likely had no shot of eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s record of 51 straight games with a point.
For what it’s worth, nobody has managed a streak of 28 games since Paul Coffey did so in 1985-86 for the Edmonton Oilers. Taylor Hall (26 in 2018) and Patrick Kane (26 in 2015-16 are tied for the longest streak since Coffey’s remarkable run.
The Bruins now have lost two games in a row for the first time this season. They’ll look to get back on track Sunday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images