The candidates have been named for the 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction.

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Beckett are among the first-timers on the list, along with some other notable names.

The results will be revealed Jan. 21, 2020.

To see the list of all first-time candidates, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.