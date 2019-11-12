Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps Josh Gordon wasn’t as enamored with Tom Brady as everybody else in New England is.

Gordon, whom the Patriots released at the end of October, made his debut for the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, catching two balls for 27 yards in his team’s overtime win of the San Francisco 49ers. It was Gordon’s first game action since he injured his knee In Week 6 against the New York Giants, the first step in what ultimately was a contentious split between he and the defending Super Bowl champions.

During an appearance Tuesday on KIRO-AM (ESPN Seattle), Gordon was asked about transitioning from the Cleveland Browns to the Patriots to the Seahawks. His answer is sure to raise a few eyebrows.

“Seems like in this part of my career, I’m trending upwards in quarterbacks,” Gordon told host and longtime NFL reporter John Clayton.

Gordon likely is alluding to the excellent play of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who might be the current front-runner for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award. And that’s fair, as Wilson probably has played better than Brady this season, though circumstances — the Patriots’ offensive personnel is just OK, to put it kindly — need to be taken into account.

Still, it’s hard to read these comments and not think that Gordon has a slight ax to grind with the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images